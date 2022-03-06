Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6,573.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,864. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

