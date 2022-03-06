Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 159,974 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 220.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 89,387 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 410,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

