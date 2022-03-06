Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 62,682.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,633 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 3,497,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,424. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.