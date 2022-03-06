Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.