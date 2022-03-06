Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 6,731,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,029. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.