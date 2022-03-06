Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.