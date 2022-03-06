Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.95. 121,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

