Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,416. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

