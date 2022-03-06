Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.46% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 214,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 83.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

