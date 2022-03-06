Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,591. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

