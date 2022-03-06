Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.26% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 323,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

