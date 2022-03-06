Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

