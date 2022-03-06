Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 13,470 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.