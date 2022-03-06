Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.24. 1,784,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,676. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

