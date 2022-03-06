Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 431,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.