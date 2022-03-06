Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 439,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

