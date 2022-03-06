Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $374.02 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
