Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,861,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 524,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

