Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 26,534,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,160,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

