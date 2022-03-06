South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of South Jersey Industries worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

