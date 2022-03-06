Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 251,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwestern Energy worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

