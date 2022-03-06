Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $622,779.94

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00027166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $622,779.94 and $1,840.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars.

