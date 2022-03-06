SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

