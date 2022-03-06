SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.