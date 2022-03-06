SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

