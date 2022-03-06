SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000.

SLYG opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

