SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,984 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $13,501,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

