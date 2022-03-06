SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

