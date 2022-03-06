Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Lifted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 3.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

