Splintershards Market Capitalization Tops $56.23 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Splintershards has a market cap of $56.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003230 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007644 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 606,915,954 coins and its circulating supply is 487,023,516 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

