SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $618,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 41.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 683.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at $2,898,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

