SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $618,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 41.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 683.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at $2,898,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FLOW opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
