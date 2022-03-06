SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

