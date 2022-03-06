Stacks Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.58 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $15.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,017,192 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

