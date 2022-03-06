StaFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.62 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $39.11 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00192277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00347400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008138 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

