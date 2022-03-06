Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

