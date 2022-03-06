Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 10,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 63,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

