State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 16,693 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

