State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 547 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $325.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.27 and a 200 day moving average of $369.84. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.06 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.09.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

