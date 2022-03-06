State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.