State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $549.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $603.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.62 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

