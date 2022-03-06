State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

