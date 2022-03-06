State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

