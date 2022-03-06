State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

