State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

