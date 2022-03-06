State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.96 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

