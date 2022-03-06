State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Match Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.