State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,448 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Markel by 182.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,259.24 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,086.60 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,251.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.