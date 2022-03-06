State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $265.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.