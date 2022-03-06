State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

