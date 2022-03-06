State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

